Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alphabet Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $26.64 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $26.08. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $31.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $119.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $134.19 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. The business had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS.

GOOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,294.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,960.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,830.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,829.13. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $2,002.02 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,981.43, for a total value of $8,944,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,945 shares of company stock valued at $418,092,111 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

