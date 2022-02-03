Analysts Offer Predictions for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for West Fraser Timber in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.35. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.01 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$120.00 to C$118.60 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.32.

WFG stock opened at C$122.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$115.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$104.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of C$77.32 and a 52 week high of C$126.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.93%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

