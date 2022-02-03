Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 3rd (AMRC, CHRW, CPRI, DT, EAT, FB, MTCH, ODFL, QCOM, QRVO)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 3rd:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $125.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $110.00 to $109.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $108.00 to $100.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price reduced by Wolfe Research from $124.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $95.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $80.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $55.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $75.00 to $45.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $82.00 to $70.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $55.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $44.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $40.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $36.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $400.00 to $350.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $400.00 to $300.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $420.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target reduced by Moffett Nathanson from $420.00 to $380.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $325.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $390.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $425.00 to $375.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $410.00 to $333.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $415.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price reduced by Atlantic Securities from $420.00 to $360.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $430.00 to $336.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $405.00 to $375.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target lowered by Wolfe Research from $410.00 to $320.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $430.00 to $350.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $190.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $157.00 to $152.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $170.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $180.00 to $140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target reduced by Wolfe Research from $163.00 to $160.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $335.00 to $348.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $291.00 to $327.00. Cowen Inc currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $340.00 to $350.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $300.00 to $304.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $365.00 to $330.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $225.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $210.00 to $220.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $225.00 to $250.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $195.00 to $210.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $180.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $223.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $230.00 to $195.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. from $225.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $170.00 to $155.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $180.00 to $165.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $200.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $145.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $185.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $300.00 to $266.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $358.00 to $275.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $300.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $153.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $270.00 to $238.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price trimmed by Wolfe Research from $260.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a peer perform rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price cut by Atlantic Securities from $370.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $365.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

