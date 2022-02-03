Analysts Set Expectations for Harmonic Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Harmonic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Harmonic’s FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

HLIT opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.24 million, a P/E ratio of 82.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $353,448.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $983,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the third quarter worth $88,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter worth $97,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter worth $120,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.