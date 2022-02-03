Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 3rd (BIP.UN, CHR, EDV, ERF, GIB.A, MOZ, SU, TLMD, XBC)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 3rd:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a C$88.00 price target on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$4.75.

had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$43.00 price target on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a C$19.00 target price on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$130.00 target price on the stock.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$3.50 target price on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$46.00 price target on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$42.00 price target on the stock.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a sector perform rating. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird to a neutral rating. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating. They currently have C$3.00 target price on the stock.

