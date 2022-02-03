Analyzing Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) and AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) and AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dynatrace and AppFolio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatrace 0 3 18 0 2.86 AppFolio 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dynatrace currently has a consensus price target of $65.62, suggesting a potential upside of 49.13%. AppFolio has a consensus price target of $122.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.31%. Given Dynatrace’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Dynatrace is more favorable than AppFolio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Dynatrace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of AppFolio shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Dynatrace shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.0% of AppFolio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Dynatrace has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppFolio has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dynatrace and AppFolio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatrace $703.51 million 17.83 $75.71 million $0.28 157.14 AppFolio $310.06 million 12.48 $158.40 million $0.06 1,860.17

AppFolio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dynatrace. Dynatrace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AppFolio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatrace and AppFolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatrace 10.09% 10.83% 5.55% AppFolio 0.55% 0.64% 0.47%

Summary

Dynatrace beats AppFolio on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc. offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users. It specializes in cloud ecosystem integration, incident and alert management integration, DevOps CI/CD integration, user experience and business intelligence insights. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase. The company was founded by Brian Donahoo, Klaus Schauser and Jonathan Walker in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

