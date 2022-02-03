Anchor Protocol Trading 9.5% Lower This Week (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $293.01 million and approximately $17.38 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00003632 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 220,223,841 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

