Andrew Cheng Sells 10,000 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $175,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $195,500.00.

Shares of AKRO stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $17.39. 241,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,303. The company has a market cap of $606.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $34.87.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.21. Analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

