Andrew Haining Acquires 15,000 Shares of Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY) Stock

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY) insider Andrew Haining purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £30,300 ($40,736.76).

LON CHRY traded down GBX 12.60 ($0.17) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 183.90 ($2.47). The company had a trading volume of 829,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,976. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 223.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 242.86. Chrysalis Investments Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 180 ($2.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 279.43 ($3.76).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.90) target price on shares of Chrysalis Investments in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

