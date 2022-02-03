Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.97

Shares of Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.97 and traded as high as C$8.10. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$8.08, with a volume of 12,716 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$352.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.19, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Andrew Peller Company Profile (TSE:ADW.A)

Andrew Peller Limited produces and markets wine, spirits, and wine related products. The company's principal products include blended table wines, sparkling and fortified wines, and varietal wines, as well as icewines. It offers wines under various trademarks, including Andrés Wines, Andrew Peller Limited, Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Red Rooster, Sandhill, Wayne Gretzky Estates, No.

