Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.42.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BUD. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:BUD opened at $63.86 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $54.08 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $126.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

