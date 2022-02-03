ANON (ANON) Market Cap Achieves $96,003.15

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. ANON has a total market capitalization of $96,003.15 and approximately $39.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ANON has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ANON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.



ANON Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

