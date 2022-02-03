Anpario (LON:ANP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $638.11

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2022

Anpario plc (LON:ANP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 638.11 ($8.58) and traded as low as GBX 605.60 ($8.14). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 618 ($8.31), with a volume of 11,103 shares traded.

ANP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.76) target price on shares of Anpario in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market cap of £143.61 million and a P/E ratio of 32.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 620.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 638.11.

Anpario Company Profile (LON:ANP)

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.