Anpario (LON:ANP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $638.11

Anpario plc (LON:ANP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 638.11 ($8.58) and traded as low as GBX 605.60 ($8.14). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 618 ($8.31), with a volume of 11,103 shares traded.

ANP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.76) target price on shares of Anpario in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market cap of £143.61 million and a P/E ratio of 32.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 620.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 638.11.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

