ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,662 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.12% of ANSYS worth $34,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in ANSYS by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS stock opened at $338.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $374.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.62. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.29. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.27.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.