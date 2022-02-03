Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Gap Up to $444.16

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $444.16, but opened at $454.75. Anthem shares last traded at $447.47, with a volume of 7,002 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.15.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $439.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.89. The stock has a market cap of $110.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Anthem by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,410,000 after buying an additional 100,310 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,909,000 after buying an additional 330,942 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,850,000 after buying an additional 78,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,998,000 after buying an additional 65,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

