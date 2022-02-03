Antofagasta’s (ANTO) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

ANTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($14.12) to GBX 1,100 ($14.79) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Liberum Capital downgraded Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.13) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.84) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.25) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,360 ($18.28) to GBX 1,350 ($18.15) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,323.33 ($17.79).

Shares of ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,284 ($17.26) on Thursday. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 1,277.28 ($17.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,972 ($26.51). The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The company has a market capitalization of £12.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,372.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,412.61.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

