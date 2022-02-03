Anyswap (ANY) Market Cap Hits $379.12 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $379.12 million and $22.46 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.34 or 0.00054717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00050624 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.42 or 0.07178411 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00055701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,134.79 or 0.99897619 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00054521 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

