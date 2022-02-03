Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 292.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,844,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,863,954 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.57% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $26,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 331,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

