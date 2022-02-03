Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,611,000 after acquiring an additional 60,409 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,229,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,531,000 after purchasing an additional 380,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 65.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 54,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on APO shares. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Argus upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 20,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $1,474,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $71.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.97.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

