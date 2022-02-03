Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Authorizes Share Buyback Program

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 268,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average is $13.30. The company has a market cap of $844.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.86.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a net margin of 63.83% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AINV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

