Apollon Limassol Reaches Market Capitalization of $510,094.44 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $510,094.44 and $19,062.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00004217 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00183111 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00029118 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.09 or 0.00381364 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00068688 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008885 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,305 coins. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.