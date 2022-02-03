Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,660,796 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,153 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.5% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $659,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $175.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.11.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

