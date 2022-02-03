Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,689 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 12.2% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC increased its position in Apple by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,472,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $58,198,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.11.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $175.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.19 and a 200 day moving average of $156.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.