Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 174.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 11.9% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 13,998.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Apple by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apple by 515.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $175.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.11.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

