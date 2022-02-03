Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,312 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.9% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.11.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $175.84 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.19 and a 200-day moving average of $156.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

