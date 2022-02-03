APYSwap (APYS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.95 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, APYSwap has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $57,713.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

