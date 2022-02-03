AquariusCoin (ARCO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.00

AquariusCoin (CURRENCY:ARCO) traded up 38.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. AquariusCoin has a market capitalization of $218,537.33 and approximately $6.00 worth of AquariusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AquariusCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0582 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AquariusCoin has traded 36% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,011.69 or 1.79599998 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

iBank (IBANK) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AquariusCoin Profile

AquariusCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. AquariusCoin’s total supply is 3,754,540 coins. The official website for AquariusCoin is aquariuscoin.com . AquariusCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AquariusCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, currently in the Proof of Stake phase. It uses the Scrypt algorithm and has a 64 second block time. “

AquariusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AquariusCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

