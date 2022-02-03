Aragon Court Trading Down 3.5% Over Last Week (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon Court coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000609 BTC on popular exchanges. Aragon Court has a total market cap of $28.64 million and approximately $104,387.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00043139 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00112618 BTC.

About Aragon Court

ANJ is a coin. Aragon Court's total supply is 128,645,461 coins. Aragon Court's official website is anj.aragon.org . Aragon Court's official Twitter account is @AragonProject .

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

