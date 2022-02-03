Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

Aramark has increased its dividend payment by 3.5% over the last three years. Aramark has a payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Aramark to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.07. 2,035,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,185. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Aramark has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -101.20 and a beta of 1.94.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aramark stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.86.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

