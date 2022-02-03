Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Short Interest Down 13.8% in January

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 53.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 144.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $390.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.74. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

