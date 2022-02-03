ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Stock Price Down 1.7%

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY)’s share price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. 1,320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMSIY)

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, and Coke and Chemicals segments. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, hot and cold rolled coils, galvanized coils, color coils, electrogalvanized coils, and tinplate coils.

