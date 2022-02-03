Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Shares Up 1.1%

Arecor Therapeutics PLC (LON:AREC)’s share price traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 384 ($5.16) and last traded at GBX 384 ($5.16). 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380 ($5.11).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 388.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 338.73. The company has a market cap of £106.89 million and a P/E ratio of -2.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Arecor Therapeutics Company Profile

Arecor Therapeutics PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications. It is developing AT247, an ultra-rapid acting insulin for patients with Type I and Type II diabetics; and AT278, an ultra-concentrated formulation of rapid acting insulin that has been designed to accelerate the absorption of insulin post injection.

