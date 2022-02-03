Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,199,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.31% of Argo Group International worth $114,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Argo Group International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,488,000 after purchasing an additional 70,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,193,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,694,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 918,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,976,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 12.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,015,000 after buying an additional 82,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,944,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $56.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.00. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $61.29.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. The company had revenue of $533.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.85 million. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Group International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.