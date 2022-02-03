Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Sells $1,307,342.40 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $1,307,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Anshul Sadana sold 10,672 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $1,520,333.12.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 16,936 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $2,106,160.96.

On Friday, November 26th, Anshul Sadana sold 7,385 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.18, for a total value of $924,454.30.

NYSE ANET traded down $3.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.22. 1,563,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,175. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.14. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 138.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,730 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 367.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,573,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 295.4% during the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,096,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,616,000 after purchasing an additional 819,173 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 274.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,209,000 after purchasing an additional 740,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,197,000 after purchasing an additional 590,608 shares in the last quarter. 15.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Arista Networks from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Vertical Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

