Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $816,649.20 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $816,649.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $3.39 on Thursday, hitting $122.22. 1,563,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,175. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.14. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 138.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,730 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 367.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,573,000 after acquiring an additional 828,102 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 295.4% in the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,096,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,616,000 after buying an additional 819,173 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 274.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,209,000 after buying an additional 740,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,197,000 after buying an additional 590,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

