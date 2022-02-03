Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider John F. Mccool Sells 1,340 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider John F. Mccool sold 1,340 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $166,454.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Arista Networks stock traded down $3.39 on Thursday, reaching $122.22. 1,563,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,175. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.14.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. UBS Group cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Arista Networks by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Arista Networks by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,517,000 after acquiring an additional 39,929 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Arista Networks by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 15.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

