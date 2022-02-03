Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.41.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANET. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of ANET traded down $2.32 on Thursday, reaching $123.29. 13,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,598. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.08. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $788,340.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.41, for a total value of $56,541.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 832,428 shares of company stock worth $161,793,047 in the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 138.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,494,000 after buying an additional 1,025,730 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 367.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,573,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 295.4% in the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,096,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,616,000 after purchasing an additional 819,173 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,197,000 after purchasing an additional 590,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $68,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

