Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay Sells 1,712 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,712 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $212,664.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $2,529,977.40.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Marc Taxay sold 6,354 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $788,340.78.

Arista Networks stock traded down $3.39 on Thursday, reaching $122.22. 1,563,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,175. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.14.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 15.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

