Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Short Interest Update

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 785,600 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 929,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

AZMCF stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. Arizona Metals has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arizona Metals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

