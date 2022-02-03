Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after buying an additional 962,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,647,000 after purchasing an additional 769,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,067,000 after purchasing an additional 319,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300,326 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $54,192,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $4,028,881.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,479 shares of company stock valued at $30,835,121. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENPH. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.26.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $139.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.49. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

