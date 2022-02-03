Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,804 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amcor were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Amcor by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 769,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 60,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Amcor by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,442,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,995,000 after acquiring an additional 59,717 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Amcor by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 19,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amcor by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,020,000 after purchasing an additional 401,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Amcor stock opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

