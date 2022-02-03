Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439,771 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 358.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,208,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,628 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 6,059.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,052,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,395,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.47. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.93.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

