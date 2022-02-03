Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,121 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,258,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,380,000 after purchasing an additional 559,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $25,331,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 40,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $826,772.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,666,995 shares of company stock worth $54,249,442 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.44.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.70) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.30.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

