Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 19.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.61.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $371.69 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.76 and a twelve month high of $422.43. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.95.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.