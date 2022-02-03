Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $49.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AHH opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 73.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94.

Several research firms have commented on AHH. Bank of America downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter valued at $1,519,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 197.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 53,547 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 203.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

