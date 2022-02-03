Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.20 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) received a €7.20 ($8.09) price objective from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AT1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.20) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €8.40 ($9.44) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.62) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €6.40 ($7.19) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.20 ($6.97) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aroundtown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.02 ($7.89).

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at €5.64 ($6.34) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and a PE ratio of 13.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.00. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €5.14 ($5.78) and a 12 month high of €7.16 ($8.04).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

