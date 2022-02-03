Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €8.40 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €8.40 ($9.44) price objective by stock analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AT1. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.62) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($8.09) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.43) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Nord/LB set a €6.20 ($6.97) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.76) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aroundtown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.02 ($7.89).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €5.64 ($6.34) on Thursday. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €5.14 ($5.78) and a 52 week high of €7.16 ($8.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €5.42 and its 200 day moving average is €6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.09.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.