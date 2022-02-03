Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Position Lessened by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.13% of Arrow Electronics worth $10,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,252,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,510,000 after buying an additional 62,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,088,000 after buying an additional 139,909 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 13.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,066,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,325,000 after buying an additional 353,355 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 7.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,808,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,416,000 after buying an additional 188,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,152,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,158,000 after buying an additional 58,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

ARW stock opened at $129.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.02.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

