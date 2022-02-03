Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Arrow Electronics updated its Q1 guidance to $4.44-4.60 EPS.

Arrow Electronics stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,629. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARW. Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

