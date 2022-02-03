Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Trading Down 6.9% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) traded down 6.9% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $47.88 and last traded at $49.00. 12,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 712,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.63.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARWR. TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given purchased 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,472.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $2,005,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,875 shares of company stock valued at $11,439,154. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,639,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,307,000 after purchasing an additional 37,927 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,804,000 after purchasing an additional 52,292 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,448,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,431,000 after purchasing an additional 56,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,013,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,911,000 after purchasing an additional 88,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.17. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 1.36.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

